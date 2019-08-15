Sunny & seasonable today, heat making a comeback this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures this morning are the coolest that we have seen since the middle of last week.
We are waking up to temperatures into the upper 60s for much of the Valley with a few spots in the low 70s.
Humidity is low this morning, but we could still have a few spots of patchy fog so that could impact your ride to work.
As we go through the day today it should stay dry and sunny and temperatures will climb right near 90-degrees.
Temperatures this afternoon will stay right around normal today, but there will be very little humidity, at least compared to the rest of this week, so there shouldn’t be much of a heat index.
Tonight, will be the nicest weather of the week with temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s in some spots. Skies will stay clear tonight and all the way into the weekend.
Heat will start to return on Friday with the low to mid 90s. The extreme heat will be back on Saturday with highs back into the upper 90s, but humidity climbing as well which means feels like temps back over 100-degrees!
