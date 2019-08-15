Residents try to save historic theater in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, AL (WAFF) - A group of people in North Alabama has teamed up to try to save a piece of history.
Volunteers in Tuscumbia are working to restore a historical theater building on Main Street.
“It is a 1919 solid movie house it was the most expensive building back in the day in the town,” said Howard Hopwood, Volunteer.
The Tuscumbia Bijou Theatre building on Main Street is one of the oldest standing structures in Alabama.
Howard Hopwood, along with several other volunteers want to save the theater.
Much of the original architectural detail remains inside and outside the theater. The group plans to use that as a blueprint to help them as they work to restore the theater to its former glory.
“It’s a piece of Alabama history there aren’t many of these things left it’s rare to find an intact solid,” said Hopwood.
Right now it’s a race to come up with $40,000 to buy the theater.
It is in a prime downtown location. The fear is an investor buying the theater before the group can raise enough capital to make the purchase. Hopwood says if that happens a part of the town’s history could be lost forever. You can help.
“This is a pledge sheet available online we’ve had a couple of fundraisers, but it’s not enough we need to buy the building,” said Hopwood.
To find out more about the history of the Bijou Theater or how to donate, visit Tuscumbian Arts Properties by clicking here.
