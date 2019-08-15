Millennials putting off visiting a doctor, study says

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millennials often put off addressing health issues. According to a new study by Harmony Healthcare IT, though they enjoy a lifestyle centered around wellness, many millennials delay doctor’s office visits.
When asked if they have been putting off a health issue, 45 percent of millennials surveyed answered “yes” while 55 percent answered “no.” The study revealed that the majority of them, 41 percent, put off addressing a health issue for over a year.
Instead of visiting the doctor, the study showed that 82 percent of millennials rely on sites like Web MD to get their medical advice. In addition, 27 percent of them refer to news articles, 22 percent watch videos on YouTube, and 22 percent visit Reddit.
