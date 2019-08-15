Madison schools ranked among top 50 in the country

“Certainly, the kids and the teachers and staffs in our schools are key. They are the ones where the magic happens every day. I think what this really shows is that no matter where you live in Madison, no matter what level your child is at – elementary, middle or high school – he or she will go to one of America’s best schools. That has been one of our cornerstones. We have to rezone sometimes which is not easy. But we do that to ensure that schools are demographically equal in order that every child can attend one of the best schools in America. We’ve accomplished that and will fight hard to continue that," he said.