Madison schools ranked among top 50 in the country

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Schools placed in the top 50 in a “Best Schools” ranking of nearly 11,000 public school systems in America.
The latest NICHE education study ranked Madison City Schools 46th out of 10,768 school districts nationwide. Nealy all individual Madison schools landed in the top 1 percent in America.
In its Alabama rankings, NICHE named Madison Elementary as the best elementary school in the state and 87th overall among 50,458 nationwide. That was followed by Columbia Elementary as second in Alabama), Mill Creek as fourth, Heritage as fifth, West Madison as 8th, Horizon as 11th, and Rainbow as 14th.
Discovery Middle ranked second and Liberty Middle ranked fourth among 383 middle schools in Alabama. NICHE placed Discovery Middle and Liberty Middle 161 st and 212th, respectively, among 23,632 middle schools nationwide.
Bob Jones placed third and James Clemens was sixth mong 355 high schools statewide. Nationally, Bob Jones and James Clemens ranked 297th and 494th, respectively, out of 19,314 public high schools across America.
Superintendent Robby Parker said being in the top 1 percent or less in almost every category is a reflection of a “true community effort” that everyone can be proud of.
“Certainly, the kids and the teachers and staffs in our schools are key. They are the ones where the magic happens every day. I think what this really shows is that no matter where you live in Madison, no matter what level your child is at – elementary, middle or high school – he or she will go to one of America’s best schools. That has been one of our cornerstones. We have to rezone sometimes which is not easy. But we do that to ensure that schools are demographically equal in order that every child can attend one of the best schools in America. We’ve accomplished that and will fight hard to continue that," he said.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.