Madison City Council revokes business license for juvenile detention facility

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City Council has pulled the business license for the Sequel TSI/Three Springs juvenile facility.
The Madison City Council voted 7-0 to revoke the business license. The facility will have seven days to leave.
Madison’s city attorney recommended 30 days for the revocation, and the business requested a year.
This follows the latest incident of juveniles running away last month.
WAFF 48 News is gathering more information at the council meeting.
