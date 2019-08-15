Madison City Council revokes business license for juvenile detention facility

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 14, 2019 at 7:45 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 7:58 PM

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City Council has pulled the business license for the Sequel TSI/Three Springs juvenile facility.

The Madison City Council voted 7-0 to revoke the business license. The facility will have seven days to leave.

Madison’s city attorney recommended 30 days for the revocation, and the business requested a year.

This follows the latest incident of juveniles running away last month.

