Lower humidity: Dry and clear today

The week started off very hot and humid, but now we are looking at the light at the end of the tunnel. The northerly winds behind the cold front are ushering in dry air into the area. Lower dew points are helping it feel more bearable, and it won't be too hot today. Highs are expected to rise into the upper 80s and low 90s, right around average. Less humidity means no rain is expected. The sky will be mostly sunny in the midst of lower dew points.