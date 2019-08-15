Huntsville road project updates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville leaders gave an update on several ongoing road projects.
Cathy Martin, Huntsville’s director of engineering, said there are 25 active projects, but more will start this year and early next year.
- Cecil Ashburn Progressing quickly, on schedule to reopen with two lanes in October, storm drains and water lines being installed, first layer of asphalt has gone down in eastbound lane
- Research Park Boulevard - Will start Aug. 19, consists of adding additional lane in the median grass to center, contractor will be required to keep four lanes open at all times from 6 a.m.-8 a.m., anticipated to last one year, bridge will be complete towards 2021
- Mastin Lake and Winchester Road - Plans are about 90 percent complete, hope to begin Mastin Lake overpass next year
- MLK extension - 3.5 miles of new highway from north Huntsville to Interstate 565, plans are about 90 percent complete, anticipate starting next year as well
- Martin Road - Projects are nearly 35 percent complete, will relieve congestion in the area, completion by 2021
- Church Street near Pratt and Monroe - Final girders on the bridges to be set this month, new alignment into downtown with bike lanes and multiuse path, new corridor to downtown
- Greenbriar Parkway - Will ease congestion on Interstate 565
