Drier air continues to move in

The week started off very hot and humid, but now we are looking at the light at the end of the tunnel. The northerly winds behind the front are ushering in drier air into the area. Lower dew points are helping it feel more bearable. Less humidity means no rain is expected. The sky will be mostly clear for the remainder of the day.
The end of the workweek will feature much of the same. As the northerly flow continues to swing in dry air, dew points could crank down a little more tomorrow. Sunshine continues Friday and into the weekend on Saturday. During the weekend, the wind direction will shift, and by Sunday, gulf moisture will be drifting back into the Tennessee Valley. Sunday will include a small chance for a shower or two with a partly cloudy sky.
Dew points surge Monday, and the chance for showers and storms return. There will be a chance for rain through the next work week. We need the rain. The latest drought monitor shows that a section of northeast Alabama is abnormally dry and in a moderate drought.
