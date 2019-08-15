Downtown Huntsville Inc hosts largest Women in Music Weekend event in AL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -August 15th– 18th, DHI is hosting the largest Downtown Women in Music Weekend in the state.
This event allows Huntsville to showcase over 30 local women in the music industry at over 20+ different venues.
The Women in Music Weekend is not just for locals, but anyone within a day’s trip. We invite everyone to check out the schedule, head to a place like Straight to Ale or Yellowhammer, grab dinner and a purple cup, and enjoy the Huntsville music scene.
