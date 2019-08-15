Deputies: Jackson County man had counterfeit cash, drugs

Deputies: Jackson County man had counterfeit cash, drugs
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 14, 2019 at 7:35 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 7:35 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Jackson County man was arrested after deputies executed a search warrant at his home.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says John Reaves was arrested in the Estillfork area. Deputies say they found counterfeit cash, a money counter, meth and marijuana at the home.

Reaves said Reaves took off on some kind of all-terrain vehicle but was captured in a wooded area near the state line.

He is facing charges of possession of a forged instrument, plus possession of marijuana and meth. Jail records show he bonded out at $110,600.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.