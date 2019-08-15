Crime Stoppers: Shoppers steal wallet from checkout at Huntsville Home Depot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people use those self-checkout stations at stores. Just remember to take your wallet once you’ve checked out.
One Huntsville man learned that lesson the hard way.
Huntsville police say a man left his wallet at the self-checkout at the Home Depot on Lawsons Ridge Drive. Two men with small children at the next checkout noticed.
Police say one of the men stood in front of the wallet to keep a store employee from seeing it. Meanwhile, the second man swiped the wallet.
The customer who accidentally left it returned to Home Depot shortly after, but his wallet was already gone.
If you recognize either of the men, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. Just call 256-53-CRIME.
