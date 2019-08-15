Cramer Children’s Advocacy Center gets $1M grant

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The Cramer Children's Advocacy Center in Florence has been awarded a $1 million grant!
The Times Daily reports this is through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
The grant will be used in various areas of staff training and operations, including victim advocacy.
The center provides free assistance to victims and their families in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, and Lawrence, counties, and helps prosecute offenders.
Read more at Times Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.