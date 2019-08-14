Watch: A car flips after hitting a pole in Mass. Police said the driver was texting.

**ATTENTION ALL DRIVERS** This is video footage of a motor vehicle crash we responded to on July 23rd of this year. We are glad that the operators received only minor injuries. The operator of the sedan was issued a citation for texting while driving. We want to remind everyone about the serious outcomes that can result from texting and driving, being distracted by any other means, or impairment from drugs or alcohol. This video is meant to be an educational release and inappropriate/ derogatory comments will be removed. Please use this as a self reminder, or to show your family & friends. The text, email, Facebook, Snapchat Message can wait- it is not worth your life or the life of another person. #drivenowtextlater