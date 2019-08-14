Union Grove man accused of abusing 1-year-old

UNION GROVE, AL (WAFF) - Investigators arrested a Union Grove man on Tuesday for physical abuse of his girlfriend’s one-year old daughter.
22-year-old Caleb Blake Hill is charged with torture and willful abuse of a child. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail.
Investigators say, the abuse was reported on Friday and had occurred in the Piney Chapel Mobile Home Park. The child’s mother had left for work, and Hill had been left to care for the girl and her siblings, ages 3 and 4.
Hill allegedly texted the mother stating that the children were giving him panic attacks. When she returned home, she found her child had bruising all over her face and bleeding inside her mouth. She took the girl to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators arrested Hill Monday in Decatur, where he was attending a court hearing for a protection from abuse order by his estranged wife for threatening to harm her and her children. He had previously been arrested there for domestic violence against his estranged wife.
Hill denied harming the child to investigators, claiming he fell asleep and that the four-year old sibling must have been responsible.
