Still hot but humidity dropping through the day

Happy Wednesday! Storms and rain last night pushed through the Valley and now the showers are wrapping up.
There could still be a few isolated showers as we move into the early parts of the morning, but we will stay mainly cloudy through the morning. The cold front will continue to push south through the Valley this morning and that could spark up a few showers and storms through the middle of the day. The humidity should stay higher to start the day but we expect that to drop through the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Temperatures will stay seasonable today with highs right around 90-degrees. By the afternoon, clouds should clear out and we will see a bit of sunshine shine through.
The remainder of the week looks to seasonable with temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. We should also stay mainly dry and sunny. Thursday looks like the nicest day of the week with temperatures into the upper 80s and our lowest humidity of the week. That means we will see low temperatures Thursday and Friday into the mid to upper 60s. The heat and humidity does creep back in as we get closer to the weekend. Low to mid 90s on the way for Friday with the mid to upper 90s possible Saturday and Sunday. That means feels like temperatures will be back near or over 100-degrees.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.