Still hot but humidity dropping through the day

There could still be a few isolated showers as we move into the early parts of the morning, but we will stay mainly cloudy through the morning. The cold front will continue to push south through the Valley this morning and that could spark up a few showers and storms through the middle of the day. The humidity should stay higher to start the day but we expect that to drop through the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Temperatures will stay seasonable today with highs right around 90-degrees. By the afternoon, clouds should clear out and we will see a bit of sunshine shine through.