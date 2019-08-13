Southpaws unite! August 13 marks International Left-Handers Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Happy International Left Handers Day!
August 13 is International Left Handers Day.
"International Left Handers Day on August 13 recognizes all those individuals who have mastered using their left hand in a right-handed world,” the holiday’s entry on the National Day Calendar website states. “We take our hats off to you - left-handed!”
According to the National Calendar Day website, about 10 percent of people are southpaws. Scientists still don’t know why person develops left-handedness. However, a child is more likely to be left-handed if one parent is a lefty, too.
“Parents of left-handed children used to force them to use their right hands,” the National Day Calendar website stated. “In the eyes of right-handers, the predominant use of the left hand seemed evil. Parents feared their communities would shun their children. While we accept left-handedness more readily than days gone by, its occurrence hasn’t increased.”
The National Day Calendar site’s entry for International Left Handers Day said that left-handed people’s unique quality sometimes causes them to feel awkward. They often bump elbows or seem like klutzes.
Folks who are left-handed are in some august company. Eight U.S. presidents, including Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama were all left-handed, according to the website. The Sistine Chapel and the Mona Lisa were both created by lefties. Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci were both left-handed.
A story on the Newsweek website listed a number of famous personalities that are left-handed. Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates are both southpaws. Legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix was left-handed as well, and he taught himself to play right-handed guitar strings in reverse order, which allowed him to switch between playing left-handed and right-handed.
Some of the most brilliant minds in human history were lefties as well. The Newsweek article stated that Albert Einstein, Marie Curie, Sir Isaac Newton, and Alan Turing were all left-handed.
“Left Handers Day recognizes the uncommon individual who throws, catches, writes, and uses a fork with their left-hand,” the National Calendar Day website states. “They view the world just a little differently. At a restaurant, they seek out the seat that will place their dominant elbow on the outside of the booth.”
Left-handed baseball pitchers often present a challenge to right-handed hitters as well.
International Left Handers Day was founded in the United Kingdom in 1992.
