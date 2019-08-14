Public golf tournament at National Weather Association conference in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Association is having its annual conference in Huntsville this year.
It’s a weeklong conference that will bring over 500 meteorologists to Huntsville.
WAFF 48 chief meteorologist Brad Travis is in charge of putting the golf outing together.
This year we have opened the golf scramble to the public. We are expecting 100 golfers at the event at the Huntsville Country Club Proceeds go to the NWA Foundation. It is a 501(c) that raises money throughout the year to fund student scholarships and provide teachers with school supplies and equipment in the STEM field.
Register and come join us at Huntsville Country Club Sept. 7. Lunch will be provided at 12:30 p.m. with the golf scramble beginning at 1:30 p.m.
There will be prizes for first, second and 7th place. There will also be prizes for “Closest to the Pin.” “Longest Drive” and “Longest Putt”
For more information you can contact Brad directly at btravis@waff.com.
