Huntsville Utilities donates water to Salvation Army cooling station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities donated 20 cases of bottled water to help the less fortunate beat the heat.
The water went to the Salvation Army’s cooling station, which provides relief for homeless people without air conditioning, and those whose jobs require them to work outside.
Workers with the utility company loaded a truck with the cases of bottled water and delivered them to the location, which ran out of water Monday.
“This is just one of the many important services The Salvation Army provides to our neighbors in need,” said Gary Whitley, Huntsville Utilities communications and public relations manager. “When we learned they had run out of water, we wanted to do our part to keep this service available to those who need it.”
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.