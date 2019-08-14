Hiring alert: Madison County Schools still searching for bus drivers

August 14, 2019 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 4:07 PM

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re in need of a job Madison County Schools still have openings for bus drivers.

A school spokesperson says bus drivers work 4 hours a day and make about $15k to $17k per year.

To drive a school bus you must have a commercial driving license. A bus driver training course offered by Madison County Schools is coming up on September 23rd, but drivers can also enroll in courses in nearby counties.

Once a driver passes their training course and drug and background checks they can start working within a day or two according to the school spokesperson.

You can apply online here.

