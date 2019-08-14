Hiring alert: Madison County Schools still searching for bus drivers

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re in need of a job Madison County Schools still have openings for bus drivers.
A school spokesperson says bus drivers work 4 hours a day and make about $15k to $17k per year.
To drive a school bus you must have a commercial driving license. A bus driver training course offered by Madison County Schools is coming up on September 23rd, but drivers can also enroll in courses in nearby counties.
Once a driver passes their training course and drug and background checks they can start working within a day or two according to the school spokesperson.
You can apply online here.
