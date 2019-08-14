Get ready for Twickenham Fest 2019

“This year’s event is going to be so special; we have such phenomenal talent that will be in Huntsville to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Twickenham Fest in August,” said Susanna Phillips, Twickenham Fest co founder. “The week will be filled with unique experiences, to include an intimate, young professional-focused concert, a Bartok Sonata performed on two pianos, Bach by candlelight, a children’s-focused concert and so much more. In addition, each venue holds a historical significance for Huntsville; there will definitely be something for everyone!”