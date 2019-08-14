Fire in North Huntsville impacts impacts two homes

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue officials are working to find out what caused a fire, at a home on Glasgow Road, in North Huntsville that happened just after midnight.
Officials say the blaze impacted two unoccupied homes.
They say it spread to a neighboring home before they were able to put it out.
The house received major damage through-out and is expected to be a complete loss. The house next door received exterior damage only.
There were no injuries reported. The cause is still under investigation.
