Fire in North Huntsville impacts impacts two homes
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 14, 2019 at 4:56 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 5:09 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue officials are working to find out what caused a fire, at a home on Glasgow Road, in North Huntsville that happened just after midnight.

Officials say the blaze impacted two unoccupied homes.

They say it spread to a neighboring home before they were able to put it out.

The house received major damage through-out and is expected to be a complete loss. The house next door received exterior damage only.

There were no injuries reported. The cause is still under investigation.

