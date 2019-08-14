Drier air settling in

The heat is cranking up, and highs will be near 90 degrees today. There is a slim chance for a stray shower or storm, but the day looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
A cold front has sunk to our south. A drier air mass is sinking into the area. Lower dew points will be in place for the rest of the workweek. Rain chances diminish with drier air in place, and the heat won’t be as oppressive with humidity lowered. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs near 90.
Humidity will rise this weekend, and a small chance for rain returns Sunday. Heat steadily rises as humidity rises through the weekend. Highs will peak into the low to mid-90s this weekend.
