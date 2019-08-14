Drier air settling in for the rest of the work week

The cold front has sunk to our south. A northerly wind is in place, and a drier air mass is flowing into the area. Lower dew points will be in place for the rest of the workweek. Rain chances diminish with drier air in place, and the heat won’t be as oppressive with the humidity lowered. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs near 90.
Humidity will rise this weekend, and a small chance for rain returns Sunday. Heat steadily rises as humidity rises through the weekend. Highs will peak into the mid to upper 90s this weekend.
