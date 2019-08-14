Business course offered in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re a new business owner in Lawrence County, you have a great resource on the way.
The Chamber of Commerce is offering a 10-week business 101 course. The course is free to any current or future business owners, as long as you’re in Lawrence County.
The seminar focuses on setting personal and finance goals, marketing, creating a website and fine-tuning a business plan.
The course starts Aug. 27 and meets every Tuesday evening for 10 weeks.
