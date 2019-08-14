Birmingham police officer accused of excessive force following altercation with female prisoner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have obtained a felony warrant against one of their own officers.
25 year old Stephon Green, of Bessemer, will be charged with assault 2nd Degree. The warrant came from the Birmingham Police Department’s Major Assault Unit Tuesday.
Birmingham officers say supervisors received a use of force complaint on August 1, 2019, involving Officer Green. The officer was assigned to transport a female prisoner from the Birmingham City Jail to the hospital for evaluation. After arriving at the hospital, supervisors received information of an altercation between the officer and the female prisoner. That woman had serious injuries to the face while in the custody of Officer Green.
Officer Green was immediately placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.
On August 14, Green was taken into custody by members of the Birmingham Police Department Crime Reduction Team and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
Green was hired by the Birmingham Police Department on April 18, 2016. Green was assigned to the Patrol Division at the South Precinct. Green will be placed on administrative leave without pay with a pending hearing.
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick D. Smith said, “The Birmingham Police Department will continue to conduct thorough and complete investigations with a high ethical standard even when those standards must be applied to one of our own. We will continue to uphold our motto to protect, respect and serve citizens in the community and those that are in our custody.”
