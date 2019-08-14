Authorities searching for stolen $25K wedding ring purchased at south Huntsville pawn shop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding whoever purchased a ring from a south Huntsville pawn shop that turned out to be stolen.
Deputies believe this individual is a Huntsville resident and may frequent area pawn shops.
On July 8, a Morgan County resident reported the theft of a 14K white gold 4K diamond wedding ring valued at $25,000. Investigators pursued multiple leads and developed Joshua William Christa, 25, of Kelso, Tenn. as a suspect.
During the investigation, it was determined that the ring was sold to a pawn shop in south Huntsville.
Investigators obtained a warrant for Christa, who was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee. Christa is currently awaiting extradition back to Morgan County.
If you have information on this ring, please contact Morgan County investigators at 256-560-6198.
