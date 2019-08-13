Thanks, but we hate it - Decatur council votes to kill proposed slogan, try again

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the council rejected the slogan “A Little Different” Monday night and set up a new meeting to come up with a backup. The slogan was submitted by a company called Big Communications. Decatur gave Big a contract to find a “modern and edgy" slogan, but reaction from the public to “A Little Different” was almost universally negative. " If the public doesn’t like it, there’s not going to be any civic pride in it,” councilwoman Kristi Hill said. “Decatur is not Austin, Texas, and I’m not sure if we’re ready for something that edgy."