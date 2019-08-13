Thanks, but we hate it - Decatur council votes to kill proposed slogan, try again

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur City Council is going back to the drawing board in it’s effort to come up with a cool new slogan to promote the town.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the council rejected the slogan “A Little Different” Monday night and set up a new meeting to come up with a backup. The slogan was submitted by a company called Big Communications. Decatur gave Big a contract to find a “modern and edgy" slogan, but reaction from the public to “A Little Different” was almost universally negative. " If the public doesn’t like it, there’s not going to be any civic pride in it,” councilwoman Kristi Hill said. “Decatur is not Austin, Texas, and I’m not sure if we’re ready for something that edgy."
The council did express support for Big Communications and invited them to try again. There will be a special meeting on August 29th at 3:30 p.m. to spitball ideas. The public is invited to come and weigh in.
