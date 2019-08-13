Staying engaged with your child’s school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Now that students have been back in class for about a week, most families are finding themselves slipping back into the old school time routine they dropped in May.
Not so fast, says Elizabeth Fleming from The Schools Foundation. It’s critical for parents to stay engaged with the system, even after Back to School night and Meet the Teacher parties are over. “Parents, don’t be afraid to go into your students’ schools.” Fleming told WAFF 48 on Monday. “Be a part of that classroom. Make sure the teacher knows that you want to be there with them. Get involved! The PTA’s the PTO’s, they will plug you in!”
For parents who are worried about the potential time commitment that goes along with joining the PTA, Fleming says they’re more flexible than you might think. “It could be an hour a month, it could be an hour a week. It really depends on your time and your availability."
[See more: Making Sure Parents Are Ready for Back to School]
Tune in to WAFF 48 News at Noon next Monday, August 19th, when we’ll talk about keeping the lines of communication open with teachers. If you have any questions on that topic, send them to news@waff.com
The Schools Foundation serves as an education advocate and provides a central voice for strategic engagement on many of the current and pressing issues relating to education impacting our schools. We have continuous interaction with local and state boards of education and education leaders and serve as a vehicle for individuals and businesses to support public education.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.