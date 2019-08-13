Staying engaged with your child’s school

Not so fast, says Elizabeth Fleming from The Schools Foundation. It’s critical for parents to stay engaged with the system, even after Back to School night and Meet the Teacher parties are over. “Parents, don’t be afraid to go into your students’ schools.” Fleming told WAFF 48 on Monday. “Be a part of that classroom. Make sure the teacher knows that you want to be there with them. Get involved! The PTA’s the PTO’s, they will plug you in!”