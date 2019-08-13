Robbery suspect sought in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County deputies are trying to identify this person.
Deputies say he asked someone for a ride at the Monrovia Recreation Center. They went to the area of Turner Circle and Jim McLemore Road where he allegedly stole the victim’s cellphone and demanded the pass code at gunpoint.
Deputies say he fled in a white PT Cruiser that stopped there.
If you can identify him or have information, contact investigator Finley at 256-533-8847 or sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.