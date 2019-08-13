New scam ‘hires’ you to be a secret shopper, aims to steal money from you

Victims may receive a message through LikedIn, Facebook, or by text suggesting they applied for a secret shopping job. Once “hired,” they are sent a check to deposit in their banking account and told to deduct their commission. They are then instructed to purchase Walmart gift cards of varying amounts, so they may “evaluate” the store’s customer service. To prove they performed the task they must provide the code on the back of the gift cards to the company. This allows the scammers to drain the accounts on the gift cards. Soon, the victim discovers the check deposited in their account for payment is bogus and has bounced, leaving the victim to cover any monies spent from the check.