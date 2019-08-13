Massage parlor chain argues to reopen doors during human trafficking investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A chain of massage parlors in the Valley is fighting to reopen its doors as it’s being investigated for alleged human trafficking and forcing women to perform sexual acts on customers.
The businesses operate in Huntsville under the names Health Massage and Massage Foot Care, and in Madison and Decatur under the name Massage Foot Care.
The chain locations were forced to shut down in April after a Madison County court order.
All assets have been frozen, and a receiver was appointed by the court to take control of the businesses.
Monday, the attorneys for the business argued the state has deprived employees of their money, jobs, and home without cause.
The Alabama Attorney General’s Office introduced witnesses, undercover investigators and men who admitted to soliciting sex from the employees who won’t face charges.
In court, state attorney's laid out their case to keep those businesses closed by saying the women were forced to perform sex acts and live in terrible conditions.
Both sides declined to comment.
The case picks back up Wednesday morning.
