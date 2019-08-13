Madison Co. man accused of stealing bronze urns from Meridianville cemetery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison county man is free on bond after being arrested and charged with theft.
Deputies say James Dunning was stealing bronze urns from the Valley View Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Meridianville.
Investigators tell us Dunning had some of the stolen urns on him when they took him into custody.
Dunning was charged with receiving stolen property over the weekend.
