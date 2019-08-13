Kroger donates bottled water for Madison school buses

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A local Kroger stepped up to make sure students on Madison city buses stayed hydrated.
District employees loaded 75 cases of donated water bottles onto the buses before they rolled out to pick up students Tuesday afternoon.
Those students got that water and enjoyed the buses’ air conditioning system.
The transportation manager says keeping the kids cool is a must.
“The magic formula is first off, keep the windows up, and obviously our drivers are trying to save as much cool air as possible on their routes,” said John Wilson, transportation coordinator for Madison City Schools.
Wilson says each driver is trained on how to respond to heat-related issues bus riders might experience.
