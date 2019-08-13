Huntsville man embarking on countrywide lawn-mowing tour for law enforcement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rodney Smith Jr. has made a name for himself by being a good Samaritan. Now he’s back at it, only this time for a new cause.
Smith has devoted the past few years to mowing yards in all 50 states for various causes. He’s mowed lawns in every state for free for the elderly, disabled, single mothers and, most recently, veterans.
This time, he’s devoting his time to honoring law enforcement, highlighting the positive role they serve.
His new nationwide mowing campaign kicks off in Huntsville at 9 a.m. Tuesday. He then heads to Florida Wednesday.
