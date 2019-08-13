How social media impacts your job prospects

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In today’s day and age, it’s easy to take a photo and share it on social media without a second thought. But what may look like an innocent photo of a fun moment could be trouble for young people when they start looking for a job.
Old social media posts can impact an employer’s decision of whether they want to hire somebody.
Here are some things you should consider when posting on social media.
- Do the “grandma test”: Before you post a photo, ask yourself “Is this something my grandmother would approve of?”
- Check your privacy settings: It’s a good idea to keep your social media accounts on private
- Untag yourself: If you’re tagged in a photo that might make an employer cross you off the list of potential candidates, why not untag yourself from the photo?
- Google yourself: Conduct a quick web search of your name. What you see in a Google search is what a future employer would see.
Making changes to your social media accounts can mean the difference between landing the job, and having to keep looking.
