How social media impacts your job prospects

How social media impacts your job prospects
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 13, 2019 at 6:05 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 6:05 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In today’s day and age, it’s easy to take a photo and share it on social media without a second thought. But what may look like an innocent photo of a fun moment could be trouble for young people when they start looking for a job.

Old social media posts can impact an employer’s decision of whether they want to hire somebody.

Here are some things you should consider when posting on social media.

  • Do the “grandma test”: Before you post a photo, ask yourself “Is this something my grandmother would approve of?”
  • Check your privacy settings: It’s a good idea to keep your social media accounts on private
  • Untag yourself: If you’re tagged in a photo that might make an employer cross you off the list of potential candidates, why not untag yourself from the photo?
  • Google yourself: Conduct a quick web search of your name. What you see in a Google search is what a future employer would see.

Making changes to your social media accounts can mean the difference between landing the job, and having to keep looking.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.