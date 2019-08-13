Giraffe dies at the Montgomery Zoo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum says one of its giraffes has died.
Four-year-old Connye died Monday, according to zoo officials.
According to a news release from the zoo, zookeepers noticed Connye in an unusual position early Monday morning on the zoo’s web camera monitoring system. The animal care and veterinarian teams were sent to provide medical assistance but weren’t able to stabilize her condition.
The zoo says Connye hadn’t displayed any signs of illness.
Veterinarians at State of Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Thompson Bishop Sparks Diagnostic Laboratory will perform a necropsy in an attempt to determine the cause of death.
Connye was born at the zoo on March 23, 2015 and made her public debut at the zoo in April 2015.
In December 2015, another giraffe at the zoo, 13-year-old Willie, died. Zoo officials said they found a knotted rope in his intestines. It’s believed the two-foot piece of rope came from the hay Willie was eating.
