First responders learn how drones can help them

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -First responders from several different agencies came together from across the Tennessee Valley Tuesday to learn how drones can help them in their jobs.
The Public Safety Unmanned Aircraft Summit had more than 12 different agencies at the Huntsville Police Academy for a day of learning and lifelike simulations.
The summit is organized by GEOHuntsville, a group focused on workforce growth and economic development.
“Bringing all of these agencies together they all have different mission requirements and mission needs that unmanned aircraft systems can help," Chris Johnson, the Chief Technology Officer for GeoHuntsville said.
Johnson said drones can be a difference maker for first responders.
“UAS technology is a game changer, bringing these technologies into these agencies gives them a tool that allows them to better patrol, better manage," Johnson said. "In some cases, with fire and rescue, to be safer on scene in the case of search and rescue. Certainly to be more efficient with a job.”
Johnson said all of the first responders from different fields working together is good.
“Also, to have them learn from each other, how do you operate a UAS program safely, what are the standard procedures that need to be in place," Johnson said.
Throughout the whole day first responders got live action examples of how these drones can safely be used in the field.
