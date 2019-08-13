First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat followed by storm chances

After reaching highs in the upper 90s again today we expect strong to severe storms later tonight. There will be the potential for damaging straight line winds 50-60 mph. The same humidity that pushed the feels-like temperatures to 111 degrees today will fuel these stronger storms. There is a severe thunderstorm watch out for areas of middle Tennessee until 9 p.m. Storm chances will increase after 7 p.m. over north Alabama. It is possible we could see this extended into north Alabama later this evening. Storm chances will continue through about 1 a.m.