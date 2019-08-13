First Alert Weather Day due to excessive heat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Tuesday! We are in for a very hot afternoon across the Tennessee Valley as we are expecting our warmest feels like temperatures of the year.
With high humidity this morning we could see some patchy fog in sheltered valleys, but skies will remain mainly clear.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for northwest Alabama and the Shoals today which means we could see feels like temperatures as high as 115-degrees. For everyone else there is a Heat Advisory which means feels like temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees are likely.
Both the warning and advisory are in effect until 6pm this afternoon. High temperatures will be from the mid to upper 90s for much of the Valley with Sand Mountain between 88 to 93 degrees.
Storms are likely to develop along a cold front into Kentucky/Tennessee late this afternoon and will progress to the south as we move into the overnight tonight.
With all the heat and humidity today we should have plenty of energy for these storms to stay strong as they roll into the Valley. The main threats with these storms will be strong damaging wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph as well as heavy rain.
Some spots could see several inches in training thunderstorms. There will also be frequent lightning and thunder.
These storms will likely wrap up during the early morning hours on Wednesday and then we will see a drop in humidity as we go throughout the day on Wednesday.
