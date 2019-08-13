Deputies: Man shoots at woman turning around in parking lot

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County deputies say a wrong turn almost cost one woman her life. Now, they’re charging a man with attempted murder.
Bryan Powell is facing the charge after an incident early Sunday morning at The Young Farm Tractor shop on Jordan Young Way in the Toney area. Deputies say he fired a 9mm pistol at a woman who pulled into the shop’s parking lot to turn around. According to our media partners at the Athens News Courier, Powell told deputies he thought the woman was a thief.
The shots shattered the woman’s window, but she was not hit.
Originally, Powell was charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle. That was upgraded to attempted murder on Monday.
