’We’re upset. We’re confused’: Family demands answers in Huntsville teen’s murder more than a year ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been more than a year for the family of a Huntsville teen shot and killed, and they say their fight for justice continues. Brandon Thornton, 17, was murdered in January 2018, and his family says nothing is being done.
The teen was shot on Marinawoods Drive near Hobbs Road in south Huntsville. Thornton was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. Days later, he died at the hospital.
Police said a juvenile was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder. The charges were later upgraded following Thornton’s death. The suspect’s identity has not been released.
Now, Thornton’s family tells WAFF 48 News they have been left out of the dark with the latest on the case.
“I promised Brandon that when he was on his deathbed that I would be his voice. What do I do now? I feel like I can’t speak," said his aunt, Tammy Thornton.
The teen’s mother reached out to the Madison County district attorney’s office last week. She was told “he was granted youthful offender status, that court already took place, that he was sentenced to one year in prison but in lieu of that he was given two years of probation so he doesn’t have to spend any jail time,” according to Tammy Thornton.
WAFF 48 reached out to the DA’s office to check on the status of the case and why the family says they haven’t heard anything from them. We were told the team cannot comment on the case because of the defendants juvenile status.
Thornton’s family also reached out to the DA’s office again this week.
“There was no email. There was no phone call. There was no fax. There was no text. There was no knock at the door. There was no letter," explained his aunt.
Forever in their hearts, the family says they will continue to fight for Brandon as they demand justice.
“I want them to remember him as a person. Remember that he had a life and that his life was taken," said his aunt. "There should be justice. Justice for Brandon.”
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.