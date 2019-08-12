60 percent of Limestone County school buses without air conditioning

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 60 percent of Limestone County School buses don’t have air conditioning.
Transportation director Rusty Bates tells WAFF 48 News buses are made for air flow.
“The compartmentalization is so much larger, just the vehicle itself is, and so when we push all those windows down it stirs so much more air than a normal car," Bates explained.
Alabama law requires buses with air conditioning to maintain that service, but there is no law requiring school districts to buy buses that have air conditioning.
According to state law, there is an exception.
“All special needs buses are required to have air conditioning and all of our buses comply. Our special needs buses comply with that," Bates said.
Drivers and students should keep all windows open to keep air flowing so everyone stays cool. Bates is also reminding parents to keep their kids hydrated.
“We’ve got to hydrate earlier. We gotta keep water flowing for these children. We offer water in our lunchrooms for free. We want our students to start hydrating early, it’s much like an athlete," Bates said.
