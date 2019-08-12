Shooting suspect sought in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police are looking for a man in connection to a shooting from last week.
At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded the 1200 block of West Moulton Street. They found someone with two gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported for medical treatment with non-life threatening injuries and has since been treated and released.
The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Johnny Darryl Strong. Police have a warrant charging him with second-degree assault.
If anyone has more information about the incident or the whereabouts of Strong, please contact detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
