Shoals foster dad sentenced to 25 years for child sex abuse

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A foster father will spend more than 2 decades in prison after pleading guilty to physically and sexually abusing children in his care.
Daniel Spurgeon received a 25 year sentence to be followed by 10 years of supervised release on Monday.
Spurgeon pleaded guilty to 11 counts of aggravated child abuse, two counts of rape of a child younger than 12, and one count of sexual torture in July.
Victims spoke about the abuse that came at the hands of Daniel Spurgeon before he was sentenced, saying Spurgeon home schooled them to keep them separated from society. One victim described being kept in a locked room where they were sexually abused and left without food. Victims also said Spurgeon would drug them before sexual abuse.
Daniel Spurgeon’s wife, Jenise, is set for trial in October.
The Spurgeon’s were indicted and then brought to Alabama from Florida after authorities learned of abuse allegations from 11 foster children in their care.
