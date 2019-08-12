$5K reward offered in firearms theft from Huntsville pawn shop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Huntsville Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for a firearms theft.
On Aug. 7, Redstone Pawn FFL at 1400 Memorial Parkway was burglarized. Authorities say approximately five firearms were reported stolen. ATF investigators are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.
The ATF is offering a reward for the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF, in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.
“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms. ATF Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson said, “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), the Huntsville Police Department 256-883-3739 or Crime Stoppers.
Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app.
