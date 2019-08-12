Free adoptions at Huntsville Animal Services this week; discount adoptions in Decatur

Free adoptions at Huntsville Animal Services this week
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 11, 2019 at 10:02 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 11:05 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Animal Services is participating in the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” event. That means free dog and cat adoptions Aug. 12-17.

All free adoptions include vaccinations, microchips, spay or neuter surgery, rabies and license tag, deworming, and a free bag of pet food and other free surprises while supplies last.

Pet adoptions at Decatur Animal Services will be discounted Aug. 14-21. Cats and large-breed adult dogs will be 50 percent off. Kittens, puppies and small-breed adult dogs will be 25 percent off.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.