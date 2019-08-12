First Alert Weather Day due to extreme heat

Today and tomorrow are both First Alert Weather Days because of the excessive and dangerous heat we are expecting across the Tennessee Valley. This morning isn’t terribly hot, but our temperatures will escalate quickly as we move into the afternoon. We’re expecting more sunshine through the morning and that will help temperatures climb into the low 90s by lunchtime. By this afternoon our temperatures will make it into the mid to upper 90s with humidity levels leaving to a heat index between 103 to 107 degrees. Because of this, much of the Valley is under a Heat Advisory from 1pm to 6pm this afternoon.