First Alert Weather Day due to extreme heat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Monday! Crank up that A/C because we have quite the stretch of hot weather on the way this week.
Today and tomorrow are both First Alert Weather Days because of the excessive and dangerous heat we are expecting across the Tennessee Valley.
This morning isn’t terribly hot, but our temperatures will escalate quickly as we move into the afternoon. We’re expecting more sunshine through the morning and that will help temperatures climb into the low 90s by lunchtime.
By this afternoon our temperatures will make it into the mid to upper 90s with humidity levels leaving to a heat index between 103 to 107 degrees.
Because of this, much of the Valley is under a Heat Advisory from 1pm to 6pm this afternoon.
Tuesday looks to be the hottest day we will see this week and possibly the hottest temperatures we have seen all year.
High temperatures will likely reach the mid to upper 90s with even higher humidity levels than Monday. Feels like temperatures will be between 104 to 111 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
We will also have a chance at some late day storms, which could be strong, possibly severe. From there things will cool down slightly, but it will remain hot and humid as we move through the end of the week.
