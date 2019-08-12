Excessive Heat Warning for Tuesday; Heat Index 110°+

Today and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for potentially dangerous heat in the Tennessee Valley.
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for through 6:00 PM CDT and an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will go through 6:00 PM CDT Tuesday. Please take appropriate actions and avoid the heat if possible. Hydration will also be important over the next two days. Likely the hottest day of Summer 2019 will be Tuesday with the heat index as high as 115° in the afternoon, a few showers and storms will be possible Tuesday evening.
Wednesday is our next best chance of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms, the heat index will again be in the triple digits. A needed break from the heat will finally come by Thursday and Friday with things staying seasonably hot with highs near 90 degrees.
