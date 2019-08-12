Excessive Heat Warning for Tuesday; Heat Index 110°+

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for through 6:00 PM CDT and an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will go through 6:00 PM CDT Tuesday. Please take appropriate actions and avoid the heat if possible. Hydration will also be important over the next two days. Likely the hottest day of Summer 2019 will be Tuesday with the heat index as high as 115° in the afternoon, a few showers and storms will be possible Tuesday evening.