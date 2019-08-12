Cash prizes on the table for Rocket City Playwrights contest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Theatre Huntsville and Evil Cheez Productions are now accepting submissions for the Third Annual Rocket City Playwrights’ Series.
Submissions will be accepted until September 9, 2019.
Submissions will be reviewed by a committee of readers from both Theatre Huntsville and Evil Cheez Productions. The top five plays chosen from this review process will be performed in a reader’s theatre format by members of the two groups in October, 2019.
The audience will vote on the five finalists, and cash prizes of up to $500 will be awarded to the winner and two runners-up. Information regarding the performance will be announced after the submission deadline.
- Applicants must be at least 19 years old and reside in North Alabama
- Applicants must submit a play no longer than 10 minutes (pdf, doc, and docx only please)
- No musicals or children’s theatre
- Light or no profanity
- Author’s Name
- Play Title
- Author’s Email
- Author’s Phone
- Cast of characters and character description
- Online: http://theatrehsv.org/rcps/submissions
- email: playwriting@theatrehsv.org
- Mail: Theatre Huntsville, P.O. Box 654, Huntsville, AL 35804-0654.
If you have any questions, please contact Theatre Huntsville at 256-536-0807 or playwriting@theatrehsv.org
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.